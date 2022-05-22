JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Junction City Saturday was left injured.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Junction City Police Department (JCPD) received a call around 5:15 p.m. from a woman reporting that a man was outside of her home, located in the 700 block of West 11th St, waving around a handgun and threatening her and another woman with it.

Upon arrival, officers from the JCPD say they found a man matching the suspect’s description fleeing the scene. Officers then chased the suspect, now identified as 36-year-old Carlton Solton Jr., of Junction City, on foot. During the chase, officers say they saw Solton in possession of a gun. They say they then heard gunshots coming from his direction and saw Solton pointing the gun at them.

According to the KBI, as an officer caught up with Solton, a confrontation occurred. The JCPD officer fired at Solton, hitting him several times.

Officers then rendered aid to Solton, according to the KBI. EMS then arrived on the scene and took over life-saving measures. Solton was then transported to an area hospital, then later flown to a hospital in Topeka. He underwent surgery and is receiving further treatment in the intensive care unit.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The KBI will be conducting a thorough and independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.