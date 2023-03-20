FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – One person has been shot at the Fort Riley Army Base in Kansas following a confrontation at a security gate.

Fort Riley reports via social media that the Fort Riley Military Police responded to a call about an incident at Trooper Gate at 6:50 a.m. Monday. A suspect drove through the gate and was stopped by the automatic vehicle barrier. The suspect then allegedly left the vehicle and was shot by the gate guards after the situation escalated.

The driver of the vehicle was reported by Fort Riley as receiving medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries. Both Army CID and the Fort Riley Military Police are investigating the incident.