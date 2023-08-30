MERRIAM, Kan. (WDAF) – Road rage in Johnson County led to a minor crash and then more road rage when a driver used a weapon to smash in the other car’s window.

Right now, there is a manhunt for the suspect, who is wanted on a felony charge.

The Merriam Police Department says it has seen an increase in volatile incidents on city streets.

It all started near 75th Street and Interstate 35. That’s where police say some sort of road rage incident led to a minor car crash.

The driver of one of the cars involved got out, with what is believed to be a hammer, and smashed through a window, then they drove off.

“It is alarming. It’s unfortunate that nowadays we have these things going on,” Capt. Jeremiah Waters with Merriam police said.

Waters says they are seeing an increase in roadway violence. In just the last few months, there have been similar incidents across the region where people have died.

A road rage dispute in Oak Grove just off of I-70 led to the death of a 53-year-old man.

Another happened in a Northmoor shopping district where a simple fender bender led to a man being shot and killed.

“If you get agitated, if you get upset while you’re driving – we’ve all been there, we’ve all been upset, we’ve all had someone cut us off, just think to yourself, is this worth something causing an issue for,” Waters said.

This latest incident is being investigated as aggravated battery, which is a felony.

WDAF-TV asked Waters what you should do if you find yourself in a hostile situation.

“I encourage people to get away from it. Drive to your local police station, call 911 if you have a cell phone vehicle hit your OnStar button,” he said.

At last check, the suspect remains at large, but Waters told WDAF-TV with a 100% confidence that they will get this situation taken care of.

If you know any information that would help, you’re asked to reach out to the Merriam Police Department, or you can remain anonymous and call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.