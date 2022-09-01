WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and nine pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday.

According to the NSP, at approximately 1:10 p.m., a trooper observed a Nissan Rogue traveling with a license plate violation on Interstate 80 at mile marker 365. During the traffic stop, a K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.

A vehicle search revealed 101 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and nine pounds of suspected fentanyl. The substances were concealed in bags in the rear of the vehicle.

The four people, who were from Maryland and Virginia, are accused of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

All four were lodged in York County Jail.