HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Two of the three suspects in an armed robbery that happened in western Kansas on Sunday, July 24, have been identified.

The suspects have been identified as 38-year-old Batalova Olatide Senuoke and 41-year-old Bryan Parsley.

Senuoke was arrested on suspicion of the following:

  • Aggravated robbery
  • Aggravated battery
  • Aggravated criminal threat
  • Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Parsley was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

The third suspect, a woman, has not been arrested at this time as she suffered an injury from the rollover crash and is still in the hospital.