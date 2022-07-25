HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Two of the three suspects in an armed robbery that happened in western Kansas on Sunday, July 24, have been identified.

The suspects have been identified as 38-year-old Batalova Olatide Senuoke and 41-year-old Bryan Parsley.

Senuoke was arrested on suspicion of the following:

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated battery

Aggravated criminal threat

Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Parsley was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

The third suspect, a woman, has not been arrested at this time as she suffered an injury from the rollover crash and is still in the hospital.