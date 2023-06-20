TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Public officials outside of Kansas are now reporting receiving suspicious letters.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says an investigation into the 100 suspicious letters legislators and public officials received is now being handed over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The KBI is still working with law enforcement partners to find resolutions to these incidents in Kansas, according to a press release.

“Our focus remains on ensuring the safety of Kansans and holding those responsible for these crimes accountable,” KBI Director Tony Mattivi said. “The KBI is so appreciative of the incredible coordination and outstanding response by countless federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, as well as by fire departments and hazmat teams to this unprecedented event.”

According to a press release, the KBI had more than 60 special agents, forensic scientists and employees working to safely collect or screen evidence or manage and track responses to the incidents.

The KBI advises that it’s still important to be cautious when handling mail. Report any letters containing an unknown white powder to the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov. The investigation is ongoing.

According to a different press release from the KBI received Tuesday morning, they say since Friday, when public officials received the letters, the FBI, the KBI, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the United States Postal Service (USPS) and other federal, state and local law enforcement partners, responded to each incident and collected the letters safely.

At this time, laboratory testing has not indicated any risk to public safety; additional testing is needed to fully characterize the material in the letters, according to the morning press release. Law enforcement and public safety officials are still working to see how many letters were sent, find the individual or individuals responsible for the letters and the motive behind the letters.