TOPEKA (KSNT) – Memorial Hall in Topeka was evacuated according to an alert sent out by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) on Tuesday.

At 11:50 a.m. on Nov. 14, the KHP distributed an alert that the building, located at 120 SW 10th Avenue, needed to be evacuated. The severity of the situation was not listed in the alert but people inside the building were urged to leave immediately.

“As a precaution, we are asking that all occupants of Memorial Hall please evacuate the building in a timely but safe manner,” the KHP message read. “Notification will be given when it is safe to return.”

The building houses government offices associated with the Kansas Attorney General (AG) and the Kansas Secretary of State (SOS). KHP spokeswoman Candice Breshears said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is looking into the situation that prompted the evacuation order.

KSNT 27 News has reached out to the KBI for more information. KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood sent the following message in an email at 2:34 p.m. regarding the situation:

“The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is working with the Office of the Kansas State Fire Marshal, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Department for Health and Environment after suspicious mail was received at the Office of the Kansas Secretary of State,” Underwood said. “Memorial Hall was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. The investigation is ongoing.”

