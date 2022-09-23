HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) — An SUV crashed into a school bus Friday morning south of Hesston, injuring the SUV’s driver.

The bus had stopped in the 5600 block of Hesston Road around 7 a.m. to pick up a student. The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office says the bus had its stop arm extended and its lights activated while the child got on the bus.

While it was stopped, investigators say a southbound SUV rear-ended the bus. The young woman driving the SUV has non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says there was only one student and the bus driver on the bus. They were not hurt.

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office posted a message on social media reminding drivers to be “extra aware” as school gets started or wraps up each day.

“Be on the lookout for school buses slowing down or coming to a stop so they can safely transport students and for students using crosswalks to get to and from school,” the sheriff’s office said.