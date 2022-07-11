STANTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from southwest Kansas is dead after rear-ending a semi-truck Monday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash log, at 9:42 a.m., a 33-year-old man from Moscow, Kansas, was driving a 2009 GMC Semi Truck westbound on U.S. Route 160.

Dennis Davis, 57, of Pierceville, Kansas, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Truck, also on westbound U.S. Route 160.

As the semi slowed down to turn north onto a service road at mile marker 23.3, Davis rear-ended the semi. He then slid to a stop on the north shoulder of U.S. Route 160 at the entrance of the service road. His car then caught fire, trapping him inside.

As a result of the crash, Davis died. He was transported to an area funeral home.

The driver of the semi was left uninjured.