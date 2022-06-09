LAWRENCE, Kan. — People living in a Lawrence neighborhood woke up to a scare Thursday morning.

Many reported seeing officers wearing tactical gear and carrying assault rifles. Members of the SWAT team also helped search the area.

The Lawrence Police Department said it was to help officers serve a search warrant regarding a robbery and kidnapping investigation.

Haskell Avenue was closed during the investigation, but the police department said it has since reopened.

This is a developing situation. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.