KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — College basketball is already back in Kansas City.

T-Mobile Center hosted the Big 12 Men’s Tournament just two weeks ago, and on Friday, two NCAA Tournament games brought Miami, Houston, Xavier, and Texas fans downtown.

“It’s an opportunity here in town to watch some awesome basketball, so we wanted to come and take in the excitement,” said Cody Kreifels from St. Joseph, who cheered on the Texas Longhorns and Houston Cougars.

For many fans, it was their first visit to Kansas City, and all seemed to be very impressed.

“It’s a great little location, and the people are so warm, so welcoming,” said one Houston fan visiting from Texas.

“It’s fun. We’ve never been here before. It’s pretty cool,” another fan said.

The Miami Hurricanes took on the University of Houston Cougars at 6:15 p.m., while the Texas Longhorns game versus Xavier University happened at 8:45 p.m.

The winners of those games will go head-to-head for a spot in the Final Four on Sunday, March 26.

Tickets are still available online, but a game time has yet to be announced.

Texas was just in Kansas City two weeks ago when they defeated the University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks in the Big 12 Tournament.

Friday’s game marked the first time the Miami Hurricanes have ever played in Kansas City or the state of Missouri.

Xavier’s been here once, but that was more than 20 years ago, in 2001.

As for Houston, they last played here in 2019 when they advanced to the Sweet 16. However, they lost to Kentucky.

Neither of the four teams has ever won March Madness.