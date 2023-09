GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 74-year-old man from Syracuse, Kansas, died in a crash at a rural intersection in Gray County Monday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said James Brucker was driving an SUV east on Gray County Road DD just before 10 a.m. Two men from Montezuma were headed south on 15 Road in a pickup.

Both vehicles crashed in the middle of the intersection. Brucker died from his injuries.

Troopers say the two people in the truck had no apparent injuries.