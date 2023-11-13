WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Syracuse teen was killed in a crash early Sunday. It happened on U.S. Highway 50, about 4 miles west of town, just after 2 a.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Nissan Altima, driven by 18-year-old Ronny A. Gavarrete, was eastbound on U.S. 50.

The KHP report says his vehicle crossed the centerline and left the road to the north. The vehicle went over a guardrail, struck a cement retaining wall of the bridge and came to rest in a ditch. The car caught fire.

Gavarrete was pronounced dead at the scene. The KHP report says Gavarrete was wearing a seat belt.