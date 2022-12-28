WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over the holiday weekend, water lines in some dorms at Hillsboro’s Tabor College burst, causing “widespread” damage in at least three dorms buildings.

A news release from Tabor college says California, Oklahoma, and Nebraska Halls are heated with a boiler system where the copper pipes are thin, making them susceptible to freezing in lower temperatures.

Multiple rooms in the dorms will require the replacement of sheetrock, doors, furniture, and carpet, according to Tabor College.

(Courtesy: Tabor College)

A newer dorm, called Townhouse I, also suffered damage when a fire sprinkler in the attic froze. Tabor College said the impact on student belongings was isolated to just a few rooms.

Students whose rooms were affected will be relocated to empty rooms in one of the unaffected dorms.

New dorm buildings are currently under construction. An 86-bed residence hall will reportedly be available for students in the 2023-2024 year.

