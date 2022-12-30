WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The sales tax on food in Kansas will soon drop. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the sales tax on groceries will fall from 6.5% to 4% on purchases.

Back in May, Gov. Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2106 into law. It will completely eliminate the food sales tax by 2025. The food sales tax will drop to 4% in 2023, 2% in 2024, and zero in 2025.

Foods that do qualify for the sales tax elimination include basic grocery items like produce, milk, eggs, bread, meat, bakery items, bottled water and soft drinks, candy and dietary supplements.

Foods that do not qualify and will still be taxed at the state’s 6.5% rate include prepared foods that are ready to eat or just need reheating, foods sold along with eating utensils provided by the seller, alcoholic drinks and tobacco.

Local sales taxes like city and county tax will still apply at the grocery store.

Currently, Kansans pay more for groceries than people in almost every other state.

Gov. Kelly has called on the legislature to completely eliminate the state sales tax on groceries, diapers, and feminine hygiene products when they return for the 2023 session.

Retailers with questions about the implementation of the food sales tax can contact the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Tax Assistance Center at 785-368-8222.