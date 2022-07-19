KANSAS (KSNW) – Only 1/3 of high schools in Kansas teach a computer science class, but that could soon change thanks to Koch Industries and Code.org.

Teachers around the state are taking a skills course to bring a computer science class to their school, and it is all free.

It comes just before high schools are required to have a computer science course in Kansas for the 2023-2024 school year.

“Learning it now can kind of give everybody a year to get their feet wet, experience, and get some hands-on practice before they implement it next year. So this course computer science discoveries once our teachers go through their week-long PD and four quarterlies they will be able to implement this course in a high school and meet that requirement,” said Code.org Facilitator, Sara Roberts.

They hope kids of all ages can learn something new from these new classes.

“Computer science is the new literacy, and the more that you empower students with these different abilities and this knowledge then the further that they feel empowered to go into their future careers,” said Maize Virtual Preparatory Teacher Aly Hethcoat.

Nearly 100 teachers in Kansas will teach this course facilitated by Code.org.