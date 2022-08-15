TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A hand recount for the abortion amendment vote in Kansas may be stalled. The woman asking for the recount has until 5 p.m. Monday to come up with more than $229,000 to pay for it.

The private citizen who asked for the recount, Missy Leavitt, initially provided money under another person’s name. But, the secretary of state said the money must come from the woman’s assets. The money is used as a bond and returned if the recount changes the outcome of the vote.

According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office, Leavitt provided a credit card at 4:53 p.m. Friday to serve as a temporary bond for the recount. The deadline to file for a recount ended at 5 p.m. on Aug. 12.

At 8 p.m. on Friday, the Secretary of State provided Leavitt the total amount, $229,334.35, of the bond for the recount of the constitutional amendment that recently failed regarding abortion rights. The failed vote left abortion rights protections in the state’s constitution.

Leavitt provided the financial assets of Mark Gietzen, an anti-abortion advocate, as the bond for the total amount of the recount Monday morning. However, according to state law, ‘the person requesting the recount shall file with the secretary of state a bond, with security approved by the secretary of state, conditioned to pay all costs incurred by the counties and the state in making the recount. The amount of the bond shall be determined by the secretary of state.’

The deadline to submit sufficient funds for the recount amount is 5 p.m. Monday.

Leavitt posted a crowdfunding page for the recount amount, where only a fraction of the total has been raised as of Monday morning.

If sufficient funds are submitted, the recount must be completed by Wednesday, Aug. 17.

