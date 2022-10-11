OTTAWA, Kan. (WDAF) — A 16-year-old boy is in custody after threats of violence were made at Ottawa High School Tuesday.

According to the Ottawa Police Department, at approximately 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, officers were made aware of threats of violence at the high school.

Officers immediately began searching for the suspect and located him at a residence in Ottawa.

During the investigation, officers found an airsoft pistol and a knife.

The teen was arrested for criminal threats. He’s being held in the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center in Lawrence, Kansas.

Police say there are currently no active threats toward students or the school district and remain in constant communication with the school resource officer and school officials.

The case is being sent to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

Police said suspicious activity about school threats should immediately be reported. In Kansas, anyone can call the Kanas School Safety Hotline at 877-626-8203 any time of day and remain anonymous. Suspicious activity about school threats can also be submitted online to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.