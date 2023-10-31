TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police have arrested a teenage girl on Tuesday for alleged threats made against a local school.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said in a press release that around 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 30 USD 501 Topeka Public Schools Police Department notified investigators with the Topeka Police Department of an alleged threat against Topeka West High School. The school shooting threat was investigated, and a 15-year-old girl was connected to the threat.

Nichols said the teen was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for the charge of aggravated criminal threat.