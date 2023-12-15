WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas teen was killed in a crash on Friday in Wilson County. It happened southeast of New Albany just before 2:30 a.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Mazda 3 driven by 19-year-old Jaryn Levi Yarnell of Erie was southbound on New Albany Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car struck the ditch, went airborne, hit a tree, and rolled.

Yarnell was pronounced dead at the scene. The car had two teenage passengers inside. They were transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries.

The KHP said the driver and passengers were all wearing seatbelts.