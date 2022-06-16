SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas family and community are mourning the loss of a 15-year-old boy who died after a crash Wednesday over the noon hour.

The teenager was riding an all-terrain vehicle behind his family’s home in the 4700 block of West Pleasant Hill Road northwest of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said the teenager tried to drive the four-wheeler through an open gate but hit a wire fence.

The boy suffered fatal injuries and died at the hospital. The sheriff has not released the victim’s name.