GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Great Bend Driver’s License Office at the Barton County Courthouse will be closed on May 25, 26, and 27.

The office will reopen on May 31, 2022, at the Barton Community College facility located at 1025 Main Street. The office will be a temporary location for the 2022 summer months while the Department of Revenue finalizes arrangements for a new Great Bend office.

“We appreciate the partnership we share with Barton County and the Barton Community College to provide driver’s services to the area,” David Harper, Director of the Division of Vehicles, said. “The Great Bend office completes over 8,500 customer transactions each year, and we are excited about the opportunity to relocate to the new facility later this year to continue and improve our service. In addition, Barton Community College has long been a valued partner in commercial driver’s services, and we appreciate them providing a facility for our temporary use.”

The temporary office allows KDOR to continue offering all its services, including commercial driver’s license exams. Appointments are encouraged and may be scheduled by clicking here.

The Kansas Department of Revenue continues to encourage the use of mobile renewal with iKan. The iKan app can be downloaded from the Apple App or Google Play stores on your mobile device or by visiting iKan.ks.gov.