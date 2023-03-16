HAMLIN, Tex. (KSNW) — Police in Hamlin, Texas, say they arrested a man in connection to a double homicide that happened in Liberal Monday.

Hamlin Police Chief Bobby Evans says his department was notified shortly before 6 a.m. that the suspect was traveling south on U.S. Highway 83 into Hamlin in a white Kia Optima. The chief encountered the suspect driving south on the highway about 10 miles north of the city and was soon joined by another officer.

Chief Evans determined it was best not to try to stop the suspect in the city limits. A Jones County, Texas deputy joined Chief Evans and the Hamlin police officer in the traffic stop.

Evans says the 22-year-old man hesitated but eventually surrendered peacefully and was taken to jail. Detectives with the Liberal Police Department collected the suspect’s vehicle and are still investigating.

The 22-year-old man was sought after a man and woman were found inside a burning home in Liberal. Firefighters were called to the 900 block of Maple shortly before 1 a.m. on the report of a house fire.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly. However, they found a woman unconscious just inside the door as they entered.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Firefighters found the body of a man further inside. Both deaths were ruled homicides, but the exact cause of death has not been released.