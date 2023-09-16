WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Katy, Texas, man was killed in a pickup crash in Bourbon County on Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 4:52 a.m. on Kansas Highway 7. Francisco Espinoza-Perez, 38, was driving north when he approached U.S. Highway 69 when he began rotating counter-clockwise while negotiating the curve.

Espinoza-Perez failed to negotiate the curve, left the roadway, overturned and came to rest on the truck’s top on northbound U.S. Highway 69.

Espinoza-Perez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.