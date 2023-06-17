An Amtrak train collided with a car on Saturday, June 17, near Wright in Ford County. (Courtesy: Ford County Sheriff’s Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 33-year-old Texas man was hospitalized after a train collided with the car he was driving in Ford County on Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 5:15 a.m. near the city of Wright.

Troopers say a man was driving south on 117 Road and failed to maintain his lane. He went into the east ditch. The man got stuck on the railroad tracks and was struck by a westbound Amtrak train.

Ford County EMS transported him to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.