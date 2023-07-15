WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old Texas man was life-flighted to Wichita after a head-on collision with a Freightliner in Chase County Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 1 p.m. The man, who was from Saginaw, Texas, was driving a Nissan pickup east on U.S. Highway 50 just east of Kansas Highway 177 and attempted to pass a semi in a no-passing zone.

He entered the westbound lane and collided with a 2018 Freightliner. KHP Dispatch told KSN the man was taken by air to a Wichita hospital.

The other driver was not injured.