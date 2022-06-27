EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 30-year-old Texas woman died following a rollover crash in Lyon County early Monday.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash around 5:54 a.m. in the 400 block of Road V.

Deputies located a Red Polaris RZR partially on the roadway in the west ditch on its passenger side. The sheriff’s office found 30-year-old Chelsea Moore of Hunt, Texas, inside. She was pronounced dead by Emporia/Lyon County EMS.

Thirty-one-year-old Ian Ellender, a passenger from Hartford, was also located inside. He was transported to Newman Regional Hospital in Emporia.

Both were not wearing belts at the time, according to the sheriff.