OSKALOOSA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash on Highway 59 in Jefferson County Thursday night.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:53 p.m. on Highway 59 at milepost 181.6, just north of the intersection of U59 and 118th Street near Oskaloosa.

The KHP says a car driven by an 81-year-old Oskaloosa woman heading southbound on U59 in a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am when she drifted over the center line and struck a northbound 2005 Hyundai Sonata head-on.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The 33-year-old McLouth, Kan., man driving the Hyundai was airlifted to KU Medical Center in Kansas City for treatment.

KHP says no one else was hurt in the crash.