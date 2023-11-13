WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement agencies across Kansas, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, will be out in greater numbers soon.

The annual Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic safety campaign begins Saturday, Nov. 18. It will run through Sunday, Nov. 26. All traffic laws will be enforced. Still, law enforcement officers will also ensure that everyone on the road is properly buckled up.

Extra officers will be on the roads during the campaign. Many will also distribute information about seat belt safety and how it saves lives.

A Kansas Department of Transportation grant funds the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic safety campaign.