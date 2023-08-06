WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Red Cross has shared power outage safety tips following the storm in south-central Kansas early Saturday morning that caused 3,800 Winfield residents to lose power.

Power outage safety tips:

Monitor alerts. Check local weather reports and any notifications. by phone, television or radio. Utility officials may come to your door to alert you of a planned power outage. If available, sign up for local alerts and warning systems to notify you through a call or text to your phone.

Contact your support network. Let people in your network know that you are OK, check to see if they’re OK, and tell each other if you need help.

Keep food cold and when in doubt, throw it out. Eat your fresh, perishable foods first. Avoid opening your refrigerator and freezer to preserve cool temperatures. An unopened refrigerator will keep foods cold for about 4 hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed. Use coolers with ice if necessary. Measure the food temperature in your refrigerator and freezer with a thermometer. Throw out food that has been warmer than 40 degrees F.

Prevent power overloads and fire hazards. Unplug appliances and electronics to avoid power overloads or damage from power surges. Use flashlights, not candles. Turn off the utilities only if you suspect damage or if local officials instruct you to do so. Your gas line can only be turned on by a qualified professional. If any circuit breakers have been tripped, contact an electrician to inspect them before turning them on.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Don’t use outdoor stoves indoors for heating or cooking. If using a generator, keep it outside in a well-ventilated area away from windows.

Decide if you need to stay or go. Evacuate if your home is too hot or if you have medical devices that need power.

Keep away from power lines. Stay at least 35 feet away from fallen power lines and anything they are touching. Call 911 and let them know.

Avoid electrical shock in flood areas. Don’t go into flooded areas or use any electrical equipment or electronics that may have been submerged. Have a qualified electrical inspector check the electrical system.

The Red Cross has since closed its cooling center and shelter that was at Winfield Middle School.

Residents who still need assistance after the storms can call 1-800-RED-CROSS 24 hours a day.