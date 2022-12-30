A Powerball jackpot winner in Northeast Kansas has yet to come forward after winning $92,900,000 in Saturday night’s drawing.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — In 2022, millions of Kansans won money playing the lottery, but just a few of them scored millions of dollars.

Kansas Lottery officials shared a list of the top five winners who struck it big this year.

Powerball jackpot on Nov. 19

Someone in northeast Kansas drew the winning ticket for the $92.9 million Powerball jackpot in November. The winning numbers for that Nov. 19 drawing were 7, 28, 62, 63, 64 and Powerball 10.

That was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in Kansas since 2012 in Shawnee.

A Kansas Lottery spokesperson said the winnings still haven’t been claimed weeks later. In Kansas, winners have the option of remaining anonymous when claiming their lottery wins.

Super Kansas Cash in July

An anonymous winner came forward to claim the Super Kansas Cash jackpot from the July 30 drawing.

The Sedgwick County resident purchased their winning ticket at the Flying Eagle on West Street in Wichita. The winning numbers were 1, 10, 21, 26, 32 and Super Cash Ball 8.

The winner received the $1,034,324 jackpot in a single lump sum payment.

Two big winners in January

Two Kansas Lottery players won $1 million within one week in January!

First, one lucky player won big money in the 13th annual Holiday Millionaire Raffle on Jan. 5. The winning ticket was sold in the south-central region of Kansas.

Then, one week later, there was another Kansas millionaire.

A Powerball player, who bought their ticket in northeast Kansas, matched all five numbers but not the Powerball to win $1 million. The winning numbers for the Jan. 12 drawing were 12, 21, 22, 30, 33 and Powerball 24.

Nearly $600K on Nov. 2

While it’s not seven figures, the fifth largest Kansas Lottery prize of 2022 was $598,245 — nothing to turn up your nose at.

The winner played the Super Kansas Cash game and snagged the Nov. 2 jackpot, where the winning numbers were 3, 5, 16, 24, 31 and Super Cash Ball 9.