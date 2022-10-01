Every state has its hallmark writers. Mississippi has William Faulkner and his incomparable (fictional) Yoknapatawpha County and Missouri can lay claim to Mark Twain.

The state of Maine is gifted with Pulitzer winner Richard Russo and horror icon Stephen King. Rural Pennsylvania is the playground of the much-heralded (and occasionally maligned) John Updike, and when many bibliophiles think of New Jersey, they also think of Richard Ford’s series of novels featuring recurring Everyman character Frank Bascombe. Illinois can lay claim to William Maxwell, Sandra Cisneros, and Adam Langer, among numerous others. And what reader can think of Washington State without contending with the sparkle-vampire yarns of Stephanie Meyer?

What makes authors like these inextricably associated with a particular state is not simply the matter of their having been born there or choosing to live there. The connection, from a writer standpoint, is deeper than that—their work, nearly all of it, is set in “their” state.

Of course, there are certainly exceptions. Whether a writer sets a tale in the town where they went to college or spent part of their childhood—like Donna Tartt’s “The Secret History” and its New England arts school setting and the almost-factual small town of Jo Ann Beard’s “In Zanesville,” respectively—or crafts a story that follows a social or political theme to a location they know little about but lay narrative claim to anyway, the world is rife with books known, loved, and respected that also capture the essence of place—books where setting itself is one of the strongest characters.

Stacker compiled a list of books set in Kansas from Goodreads. Whether you’re looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you’re looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you’re already familiar with, we’ve got you covered.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (Oz, #1)

– Rating: 3.99 (420,894 ratings)

– Author: L. Frank Baum

– Published: May 17, 1900

– Genres: Classics, Fantasy, Fiction, Childrens

In Cold Blood

– Rating: 4.08 (603,687 ratings)

– Author: Truman Capote

– Published: January 1, 1965

– Genres: Nonfiction, Classics, True Crime, Crime

Little House on the Prairie (Little House, #3)

– Rating: 4.20 (278,501 ratings)

– Author: Laura Ingalls Wilder

– Published: January 1, 1935

– Genres: Classics, Historical Fiction, Childrens, Fiction

The Virgin of Small Plains

– Rating: 3.87 (6,807 ratings)

– Author: Nancy Pickard

– Published: April 18, 2006

– Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Mystery Thriller, Adult Fiction

The Persian Pickle Club

– Rating: 3.79 (18,513 ratings)

– Author: Sandra Dallas

– Published: September 15, 1995

– Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Mystery, Chick Lit

The Good Lord Bird

– Rating: 3.90 (29,338 ratings)

– Author: James McBride

– Published: August 20, 2013

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Historical, African American

Doc

– Rating: 3.98 (16,042 ratings)

– Author: Mary Doria Russell

– Published: May 3, 2011

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Westerns, Historical

Moon Over Manifest

– Rating: 4.03 (33,135 ratings)

– Author: Clare Vanderpool

– Published: October 12, 2010

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Young Adult, Fiction, Middle Grade

Under the Rainbow

– Rating: 3.78 (2,696 ratings)

– Author: Celia Laskey

– Published: March 2, 2020

– Genres: Fiction, LGBT, Queer, Contemporary

The Topeka School

– Rating: 3.50 (22,562 ratings)

– Author: Ben Lerner

– Published: October 1, 2019

– Genres: Fiction, Contemporary, Literary Fiction, Novels

Not Without Laughter

– Rating: 4.22 (2,733 ratings)

– Author: Langston Hughes

– Published: January 1, 1930

– Genres: Fiction, Classics, African American, Historical Fiction

The Chaperone

– Rating: 3.87 (61,216 ratings)

– Author: Laura Moriarty

– Published: January 1, 2012

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Historical, Audiobook

The Exact Nature of Our Wrongs

– Rating: 3.33 (453 ratings)

– Author: Janet Peery

– Published: September 19, 2017

– Genres: Fiction, Literary Fiction, Adult Fiction, Adult

Caroline: Little House, Revisited

– Rating: 3.79 (10,771 ratings)

– Author: Sarah Miller

– Published: September 19, 2017

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Historical, Adult

Make Me (Jack Reacher, #20)

– Rating: 4.00 (67,525 ratings)

– Author: Lee Child

– Published: September 8, 2015

– Genres: Thriller, Fiction, Mystery, Crime

The Bright Side Sanctuary for Animals

– Rating: 3.65 (769 ratings)

– Author: Becky Mandelbaum

– Published: August 4, 2020

– Genres: Fiction, Contemporary, Animals, Adult

Hearts Unbroken

– Rating: 3.67 (1,999 ratings)

– Author: Cynthia Leitich Smith

– Published: October 9, 2018

– Genres: Young Adult, Romance, Contemporary, Realistic Fiction

A Dog Named Christmas (A Dog Named Christmas #1)

– Rating: 4.15 (4,915 ratings)

– Author: Greg Kincaid

– Published: January 1, 2008

– Genres: Christmas, Animals, Fiction, Dogs

Cloudsplitter

– Rating: 3.91 (4,507 ratings)

– Author: Russell Banks

– Published: February 17, 1998

– Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Historical, Civil War

Violet

– Rating: 3.56 (2,128 ratings)

– Author: Scott Thomas

– Published: September 24, 2019

– Genres: Horror, Fiction, Thriller, Adult

Kansas Troubles (Benni Harper, #3)

– Rating: 4.01 (2,457 ratings)

– Author: Earlene Fowler

– Published: May 1, 1996

– Genres: Mystery, Cozy Mystery, Fiction, Quilting

Dark Places

– Rating: 3.95 (675,333 ratings)

– Author: Gillian Flynn

– Published: January 1, 2009

– Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Thriller, Mystery Thriller

A Wanted Man (Jack Reacher, #17)

– Rating: 4.04 (72,685 ratings)

– Author: Lee Child

– Published: August 30, 2012

– Genres: Thriller, Fiction, Mystery, Crime

The Great Unknowable End

– Rating: 3.62 (288 ratings)

– Author: Kathryn Ormsbee

– Published: February 19, 2019

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Young Adult, Contemporary, Magical Realism

Letters Never Sent

– Rating: 4.35 (608 ratings)

– Author: Sandra Moran

– Published: August 6, 2013

– Genres: LGBT, Historical Fiction, Historical, Fiction

Still Life With Crows (Pendergast, #4)

– Rating: 4.19 (36,230 ratings)

– Author: Douglas Preston

– Published: July 1, 2003

– Genres: Thriller, Mystery, Fiction, Horror

No Saints in Kansas

– Rating: 3.17 (532 ratings)

– Author: Amy Brashear

– Published: November 14, 2017

– Genres: Young Adult, Historical Fiction, Mystery, Historical

The Calculating Stars (Lady Astronaut Universe, #1)

– Rating: 3.97 (29,053 ratings)

– Author: Mary Robinette Kowal

– Published: July 3, 2018

– Genres: Science Fiction, Fiction, Historical Fiction, Alternate History

The Chicken Sisters

– Rating: 3.41 (26,199 ratings)

– Author: K.J. Dell’Antonia

– Published: December 1, 2020

– Genres: Fiction, Chick Lit, Contemporary, Audiobook

Bleeding Kansas

– Rating: 3.31 (1,903 ratings)

– Author: Sara Paretsky

– Published: January 1, 2007

– Genres: Fiction, Mystery, Historical Fiction, Adult Fiction

While I’m Falling

– Rating: 3.47 (4,248 ratings)

– Author: Laura Moriarty

– Published: January 1, 2009

– Genres: Fiction, Chick Lit, Contemporary, Family

The Roanoke Girls

– Rating: 3.72 (27,989 ratings)

– Author: Amy Engel

– Published: March 7, 2017

– Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Thriller, Mystery Thriller

Fallout (V.I. Warshawski, #18)

– Rating: 3.95 (4,650 ratings)

– Author: Sara Paretsky

– Published: April 18, 2017

– Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Mystery Thriller, Crime

Rifles for Watie

– Rating: 3.92 (10,183 ratings)

– Author: Harold Keith

– Published: January 1, 1957

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Young Adult, Civil War

The Deepest Roots

– Rating: 3.94 (1,143 ratings)

– Author: Miranda Asebedo

– Published: September 18, 2018

– Genres: Fantasy, Young Adult, Magical Realism, Contemporary

A Constellation of Roses

– Rating: 4.14 (1,644 ratings)

– Author: Miranda Asebedo

– Published: November 5, 2019

– Genres: Young Adult, Fantasy, Contemporary, Magical Realism

Someplace to Call Home

– Rating: 4.01 (769 ratings)

– Author: Sandra Dallas

– Published: August 15, 2019

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Middle Grade, Fiction, Historical

The Scent of Rain and Lightning

– Rating: 3.81 (18,250 ratings)

– Author: Nancy Pickard

– Published: May 4, 2010

– Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Suspense, Mystery Thriller

The Winter Widow (Susan Wren, #1)

– Rating: 3.60 (111 ratings)

– Author: Charlene Weir

– Published: February 15, 1992

– Genres: Mystery, Fiction

The Center of Everything

– Rating: 3.68 (9,798 ratings)

– Author: Laura Moriarty

– Published: January 1, 2003

– Genres: Fiction, Young Adult, Coming Of Age, Contemporary

Now It’s Time To Say Goodbye

– Rating: 3.64 (171 ratings)

– Author: Dale Peck

– Published: January 1, 1998

– Genres: Fiction, LGBT, Queer, Gay

Bum Steer (Jenny Cain, #6)

– Rating: 3.67 (421 ratings)

– Author: Nancy Pickard

– Published: January 1, 1990

– Genres: Mystery, Cozy Mystery

John Brown

– Rating: 4.26 (471 ratings)

– Author: W.E.B. Du Bois

– Published: September 1, 1909

– Genres: History, Biography, Nonfiction, Race

Red Menace

– Rating: 3.51 (87 ratings)

– Author: Lois Ruby

– Published: February 4, 2020

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Middle Grade, Historical, Young Adult

The All-True Travels and Adventures of Lidie Newton

– Rating: 3.58 (2,594 ratings)

– Author: Jane Smiley

– Published: January 1, 1998

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Westerns, Novels

Kill Creek

– Rating: 3.78 (14,903 ratings)

– Author: Scott Thomas

– Published: October 31, 2017

– Genres: Horror, Fiction, Thriller, Paranormal

The Wolf Wants In

– Rating: 3.66 (2,365 ratings)

– Author: Laura McHugh

– Published: August 6, 2019

– Genres: Mystery, Fiction, Thriller, Mystery Thriller

The Reckless Oath We Made

– Rating: 4.00 (11,066 ratings)

– Author: Bryn Greenwood

– Published: August 20, 2019

– Genres: Fiction, Romance, Contemporary, Literary Fiction

