(Stacker) – Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it — allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before.

In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Kansas on Tripadvisor.

#30. Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 2350 Petefish Dr, Lawrence, KS 66045-7506

#29. Kansas City Automotive Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 15095 W 116th St, Olathe, KS 66062-1098

#28. National Orphan Train Complex

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (93 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 300 Washington St, Concordia, KS 66901-1716

#27. Biodiversity Institute & Natural History Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

– Type of activity: Natural History Museums

#26. US Cavalry Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 205 Henry Ave, Fort Riley, KS 66442-7008

#25. Strawberry Hill Museum & Cultural Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 720 N 4th St, Kansas City, KS 66101-2908

#24. Johnson County Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings, History Museums

– Address: 8788 Metcalf Ave Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, Overland Park, KS 66212-2041

#23. Kansas Museum of History

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 6425 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66615-1099

#22. Mid-America Air Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Type of activity: Military Museums, Specialty Museums

#21. Evah C. Cray Historical Home

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 805 N 5th St, Atchison, KS 66002-1807

#20. OZ Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (513 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality & Gift Shops, Speciality Museums

– Address: 511 Lincoln St, Wamego, KS 66547-1633

#19. Pizza Hut Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: S Perimeter Rd, Wichita, KS 67260-0001

#18. Spencer Museum of Art

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 1301 Mississippi St, Lawrence, KS 66045-7595

#17. Kansas Aviation Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (180 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 3350 S George Washington Blvd, Wichita, KS 67210-2194

#16. C.W. Parker Carousel Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 320 S Esplanade St, Leavenworth, KS 66048-1585

#15. Wichita Art Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 1400 W Museum Blvd, Wichita, KS 67203-3296

#14. Booth Family Hall of Athletics

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1651 Naismith Dr Allen Fieldhouse‎, Lawrence, KS 66045-4069

#13. Sternberg Museum of Natural History

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)

– Type of activity: Natural History Museums

– Address: 3000 Sternberg Dr, Hays, KS 67601-2006

#12. Dwight D. Eisenhower Library and Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (879 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 200 SE 4th St, Abilene, KS 67410-2900

#11. Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm Historic Site

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites, Farms

– Address: 1200 E Kansas City Rd, Olathe, KS 66061-3002

#10. Frank Lloyd Wright’s Allen House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 255 N Roosevelt St, Wichita, KS 67208-3720

#9. Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

– Address: 223 N Terrace St, Atchison, KS 66002-2525

#8. Strataca

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (817 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Mines

– Address: 3650 E Avenue G, Hutchinson, KS 67501-8200

#7. Rolling Hills Zoo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)

– Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Nature & Wildlife Areas

– Address: Reviews

#6. Museum of World Treasures

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (554 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 835 E 1st St N, Wichita, KS 67202-2791

#5. Flint Hills Discovery Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (317 reviews)

– Type of activity: Science Museums, Children’s Museums

– Address: 315 S 3rd St, Manhattan, KS 66502-6205

#4. Exploration Place

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (401 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Science Museums

– Address: 300 N McLean Blvd, Wichita, KS 67203-5901

#3. Boot Hill Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,056 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 500 W Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City, KS 67801-4350

#2. Old Cowtown Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (454 reviews)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

– Address: 1865 W Museum Blvd, Wichita, KS 67203-3295

#1. Evel Knievel Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (430 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 2047 SW Topeka Blvd At Historic Harley-Davidson, Topeka, KS 66612-1462

