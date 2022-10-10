HARPER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harper County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down a stolen pickup truck and an ATV taken early Monday morning following a school bus theft.
According to the sheriff’s office, someone stole a school bus from the City of Harper sometime around 2 a.m. on Monday. That school bus was found parked at a farmhouse just outside of Harper.
In its place, thieves made off with a silver flatbed dual-axle pickup with a front push bar and a stock trailer.
The pickup truck that was reported stolen in Harper County (Courtesy: Harper County Sheriff’s Office)
The stock trailer was located in the middle of a dirt road. However, the truck is still missing.
The pickup has a Kansas license plate of 504 GCW.
The sheriff’s office also says that someone also stole a Honda Rancher ATC with a 25-gallon tank on the rear near Freeport on Monday. It was last seen traveling south through a field.
All activity happened between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. However, it is unclear if these thefts are related.
