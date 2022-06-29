TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An alert resident in northeast Kansas led police to two men stealing copper from several Union Pacific rail cars.

William L. Berardy (Courtesy Photo: Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

John T. Good (Courtesy Photo: Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

The Topeka Police Department said a resident reported that they witnessed suspicious activity around 4 p.m. on June 28, near the 3700 block of NW Lower Silver Lake Road.

Police responding to the area found one man coming out of a train engine compartment and another running away from the area. Police set up a perimeter and successfully caught both individuals.

Officers discovered that several rail cars and Union Pacific equipment had been broken into and stripped of their copper, according to a release. Preliminary estimates are damages in excess of $50,000.

An investigation led to the arrest of John T. Good, 47, and, William L. Berardy, 27, both of Topeka. They

were transported to Shawnee County Department of Corrections and booked on suspicion of burglary, felony theft, aggravated criminal damage to property, felony obstruction and trespassing on railroad property.