KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Scammers try a new tactic to try and defraud Evergy utility customers in Kansas City.

Evergy said it had received reports about scammers calling customers. The scammers say customers were overcharged on their electric bill and are owed a credit.

The customer is told to provide credit card information and other personal details to get the refund.

Evergy said the calls are not legit.

Imposters may also claim a check bounced or the customer’s bill is past due. In other cases, scammers ask customers to purchase a prepaid debit card to pay for service.

Customers who receive the call can verify if the person is with Evergy by calling the Customer Contact Center before giving any personal information or making payments.

Those who can’t verify that a worker is an Evergy employee should not give the person any payment or personal information.

As a reminder, Evergy said it would never ask customers to make payments with a prepaid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency, or third-party digital payment mobile applications.

If you feel you have been a scam victim, report it to the police.