TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hundreds of thousands of Kansans could lose their healthcare coverage, as the state goes through a year-long Medicaid redetermination process.

According to Kansas healthcare officials at Blue Cross Blue Shield, about 104,000 Kansans are expected to lose their current healthcare coverage. The changes come as the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

Katrina McGivern, a spokeswoman for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, said people expecting to lose coverage may be able to seek help through other options.

“They could go onto the marketplace, which is Healthcare.gov, and take a look at the plans that are available. If they’ve got a doctor they want to see… certain prescription medications they have to have access to… they could go through all of that and check,” McGivern told Kansas Capitol Bureau on Wednesday. “They could potentially be available for some subsidies, which would help lower the cost of their premiums.”

McGivern said people should also make sure to fill out a coverage renewal letter, if they get one, and go to the KanCare website to make sure their information is up to date.

Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act which included a requirement that Medicaid programs keep people continuously enrolled through March 31, 2023, in exchange for enhanced federal funding. Now, states have to determine which current Medicaid enrollees are eligible to remain on Medicaid and which are not.