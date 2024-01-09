WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Evergy is experiencing a large number of outages due to the winter storm.

At one time, more than 70,000 people were without power. The areas most significantly impacted are the Kansas City metro, Wichita metro, Hutchinson, and Ottawa.

Evergy says high winds in excess of 50 mph were the primary cause of power outages overnight and early Tuesday morning.

Right now, Evergy crews and contractors are working on outage restoration. Poor conditions and low visibility are factors slowing down restoration. First, crews will work on the main lines.

For the latest Evergy power outages, click here

For outages across the state, click here for PowerOutage.us.