INGALLS, Kan. (KSNW) — Three cars, methamphetamine and marijuana were found during a drug search warrant in southwest Kansas Tuesday morning.

According to the Gray County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a drug search warrant just before 8 a.m. at a residence in the 100 block of S. Edwards in Ingalls.

Along with the cars, meth and marijuana, deputies also found a stolen firearm during the drug search warrant.

A 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were taken into custody.

They are being charged on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, aggravated child endangerment, and possession of stolen property.

