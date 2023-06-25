KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — Multiple people are dead after an overnight shooting Sunday at 57th and Prospect in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Police Department was called to the scene around 4:30 Sunday morning. When KCPD arrived, they located three people dead in the area.

Two men and one woman died

The victims were found outside near an unnamed business that is known for operating after hours, KCPD Chief Stacey Graves said.

“If the business knew persons would be present, without security, selling alcohol, and thwarting our laws, that business should be closed,” Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted.

Since then, officers have located at least five other victims that took themselves to the hospital with injuries. As of now, there are eight victims in total.

KCPD is still working to figure out what led to the shooting. They are currently collecting evidence and looking at cameras. There is no suspect information at this time.

KCPD have blocked off several streets in the area and expects them to be closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.