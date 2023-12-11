HODGEMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people were injured following a crash in Hodgeman County Monday morning.

According to the Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:33 a.m., Hodgeman County 911 received a call about an injury crash located in the southeastern part of the county.

Sheriff Jared Walker with HCSO says that two individuals were airlifted to a trauma center for injuries sustained from the accident, and another person was treated at an area hospital for their injuries.

“This is why we emphasize the importance of obeying all traffic signs and laws. Our prayers go out to everyone involved in this mornings accident. Also a huge shoutout for all our emergency personnel that did an amazing job today! Thank you Edward’s County Sheriff and emergency services for your assistance,” said Sheriff Walker.

The condition of the three patients is unknown at this time.