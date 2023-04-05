KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A shooting Wednesday afternoon has left three Kansas City, Kansas, police officers injured.

The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. in the area of North 18th Street and Wood Avenue, just north of State Avenue where there is a heavy police presence.

KCK police tell FOX4 that the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation.

KCPD said all three officers have serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System said the three officers are awake and talking.

KCPD said three suspects, all men, have non-life threatening injuries as well.

KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman said a narcotics and tactical unit was following up on an investigation into a fentanyl deal. They were in an undercover operation to buy more fentanyl when the deal didn’t go through.

When officers attempted to arrest those involved, shots were fired. Oakman said they believe they have everyone that was involved in the incident.

ATF Kansas City agents are also helping in the shooting investigation.

KCKPD released the following statement Wednesday night:

“We have been moved by the flood of support that the department has received from the community as word that three of our officers were shot today during an operation aimed at taking the deadly drug, fentanyl, off our streets. All three officers remain hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The three suspects also remain hospitalized and are expected to recover. We ask that you continue to keep these officers and their families in your prayers in the days and weeks to come as they begin the recovery process.”

Anyone with information on the incident can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

This is a breaking news story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as details become available both online and on FOX4 News.