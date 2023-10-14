WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An explosion in Bucklin claimed the lives of three people while hospitalizing a fourth.

Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr says around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Ford County Communications received calls of an explosion in the 100 block of W. Center St. in Bucklin.

Members of the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Ford County Fire/EMS and Bucklin Fire Department responded.

Three people were found dead inside the building. A fourth person was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal Office has been requested to assist in the investigation.