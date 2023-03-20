GREENSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) — Three Nebraskans were injured in a car crash in Kansas on Monday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 4:40 p.m., a 28-year-old man from Wood Lake, Nebraska, was driving a 1997 Chrysler Cirrus northbound on U.S. Highway 183 at the U-54 and U-183 Junction. With him was a 52-year-old woman, also from Wood Lake, Nebraska, and a 21-year-old woman from Newport, Nebraska.

The KHP says the driver failed to yield at a stop sign when his car was hit on its front passenger side by a 2020 Freightliner driven by a 71-year-old man from Cedar City, Utah.

The driver of the Cirrus and his 52-year-old passenger were taken to a Wichita medical center for the treatment of their suspected serious injuries. The 21-year-old passenger was taken to an area hospital for the treatment of her suspected minor injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured.