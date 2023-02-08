SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people from Salina have been arrested in connection to a 2022 deadly shooting case.

According to the Salina Police Department (SPD), a 29-year-old man was arrested at a north Salina residence on Tuesday, Jan. 31, by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI). The SPD says he was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

According to the SPD, a 24-year-old man was arrested in Bryant County, Oklahoma, on Monday, Feb. 6, by U.S. Marshals. The SPD says the man was arrested on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful possession of marijuana.

According to the SPD, a 19-year-old woman was arrested in Benton County, Arkansas, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, by U.S. Marshals. The SPD says she was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

According to the SPD, they received a call at 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, for the report of several gunshots in the 400 block of South College Avenue in Salina.

Upon arrival at the scene, police say multiple spent ammunition casings were found in the street. No victims or witnesses were found.

Minutes later, the SPD says they were dispatched to a regional health center for two gunshot wound victims arriving at the emergency room.

One of the victims was an 18-year-old woman, and the other was a 25-year-old man. The 25-year-old man, identified as Dylan E. Garman, died at the hospital.

Around the same time, police officers were dispatched to the hospital. Other officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Cloud Street in Salina for the report of a person who had been shot multiple times lying in a front yard.

Upon arrival at that scene, police say they found a 23-year-old man.

He was transported to a local emergency room and then to a hospital in Wichita with serious injuries.

An investigation was conducted, and probable cause was established for arrest warrants for the two men and woman.