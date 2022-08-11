WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas is facing worsening drought conditions, according to the latest drought monitor released on Thursday.

Aug. 10, 2021 (Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor)

Aug. 9, 2022 (Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor)

(Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor)

The monitor shows three-quarters of the state is in some drought, with western Kansas and southwestern Nebraska in an exceptional drought.

The drought conditions are leaving area farmers concerned. Conditions are already cutting into yields for this year’s corn crop.

Only northeastern Kansas, the central and northern Dakotas, portions of the Colorado mountains, and part of central and northern Wyoming are mainly devoid of drought. However, abnormal dryness has been identified in some of those areas.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center’s latest forecast says no rain is in sight this weekend in Kansas, and temperatures will again be in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Temperatures will cool down next week.