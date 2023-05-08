LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department discovered a possible crime scene connected to a shooting Wednesday after receiving an anonymous tip.

On Wednesday, May 3, a shooting victim was found in the 2400 block of Ousdahl in Lawrence. at the time, police said they were unsure where the shooting originated.

The victim of the shooting was initially taken to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries and is still hospitalized but in stable condition, according to LPD. The LPD is now attributing a crime scene to the shooting Wednesday.

After an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers, police found a crime scene at the Rockland Apartments at 1301 W. 24th St. believed to be connected to the shooting. The crime scene provided law enforcement with forensic evidence that could’ve been lost to weather conditions, according to LPD.

The LPD said they are still seeking information, and if anyone has witnessed anything or has suspicious video footage from between 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday around the Rockland Apartments to contact dispatch at 785-832-7509 or Douglas County Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477. Tips can also be submitted to www.crimestoppersdgco.com.