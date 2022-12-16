SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crimestoppers of Salina/Saline County is looking for tips after a person shot up the Great Plains Credit Union. It happened sometime between Friday, Dec. 2 and early Saturday, Dec. 3.

Crimestoppers says the Salina Police Department responded to Great Plains Federal Credit Union, 2061 S. Ohio Street, Salina, regarding a report of damaged property involving multiple gunshots. Employees arrived to work and discovered bullet holes in the ATM and the drive-through window. In addition, ten spent shell casings were located in the area.

Video from nearby businesses showed a subject approaching the credit union on foot from the south and discharging a firearm at the building.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individuals involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an online tip here.