KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The fentanyl crisis in Kansas City is becoming more of a problem, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers responded to nearly two dozen overdoses in Kansas City, Missouri, involving fentanyl in less than two weeks.

The department said four of the overdoses were deadly. One of the victims was a toddler found unresponsive on Oct. 11 near East 56th Street and Norton Avenue.

The number of deadly overdoses involving fentanyl may increase. Police said officers responded to several other overdoses during the same time period but are waiting on autopsy results to determine how the victims died.

While fentanyl has been used in fake oxycodone pills, the department said those aren’t the only drugs with it. Kansas City police said fentanyl may also be mixed into Xanax, Adderall, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin.

Many times people are unaware they are taking fentanyl, according to law enforcement.

In September, Kansas City’s Drug Enforcement Unit says it made four fentanyl busts. The drug seizures took a total of 17,400 pills and a two-kilogram brick off the streets.

That is in addition to a drug seizure earlier this year that took 41,000 pills out of the hands of drug dealers.