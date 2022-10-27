TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you like to serve others, you should have no problem finding a job in Kansas.

According to a state labor report, there are more job listings for registered nurses than any other occupation in Kansas. In fact, the state said there are more than 5,100 nursing positions open in the state.

Also in hot demand are nursing assistants. There are 1,002 openings for those. Here’s a look at the other top 10 jobs in the state:

Registered Nurses – 5,140 Jobs Nursing Assistants – 1,002 Jobs Retail Salespersons – 977 Jobs Customer Service Representatives – 901 Jobs Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses – 847 Jobs First Line Supervisors of Food Preparation and Serving Workers – 748 Jobs General and Operations Managers – 689 Jobs Fast Food and Counter Workers – 641 Jobs Physicians – 641 Jobs First-Line Supervisors of Retail Sales Workers – 597 Jobs